Family of five dies while cleaning septic tank in Parbhani

Five members of a family lost their lives due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in Parbhani district. The incident occurred on Thursday night.

As per initial reports, one labourer who was working with the family is in critical condition and has been hospitalized for medical treatment. The tragedy occurred at approximately 10 pm on Thursday.

A group of six labourers had been cleaning a septic tank on a farm in the Bhaucha Tanda area since Thursday afternoon. As the day went on, they began to feel unwell and were transported to a nearby hospital. Tragically, five of the six labourers were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased individuals have been identified and sent for post-mortem examination.