Fatal Accident near Igatpuri Leaves Three Dead and One Injured 

Igatpuri: The very first day of the new year saw a serious accident at Bortembhe on Mumbai Highway. The accident has claimed lives of 3 individuals while one person is gravely injured. Vegetable vendor Ayshar was hit from a speeding Mercedes car from behind. The collision took place at around 4AM in the morning. The car numbered MH02EX6777 has been completely damaged due to the accident. The injured have been taken to Nashik's District Hospital for further treatment. Route Petrolling Team, Toll Plaza Ambulance and Highway Police acted immediately upon receiving information about the collision.

