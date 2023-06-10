Father's friend rapes minor girl on pretext of Rs 50 in Sillod

A distressing incident unfolded in Sillod town, as a 25-year-old man named Shaikh Munwar, also known as Manu Anis Shaikh, has been accused of raping a 7-year-old girl. The incident occurred on Monday evening when the suspect enticed the young victim with the promise of giving her Rs 50. The police took swift action and apprehended the alleged perpetrator on Friday.

According to the complaint, the mother of the victim has alleged that their neighbour, Manu, who is also a friend of her husband, lured the minor girl to his residence around 5 pm on June 5 under the pretext of giving her Rs 50.

Disturbingly, Manu then committed a despicable act of sexual abuse against the girl. To ensure her silence, he threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. However, on June 9, the girl's mother noticed her suffering from severe pain and promptly took her to a doctor. Shockingly, the doctor confirmed that the girl had indeed been sexually abused.

It was then that the mother managed to gain her daughter's trust, leading the victim to recount the horrifying ordeal she had experienced. Consequently, a case has been registered with the Sillod police station, with API Nalanda Landge conducting the investigation, under the guidance of PI Sheshrao Udar.