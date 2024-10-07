Fight Erupt Between Current MP Vishal Patil and Former MP Sanjaykaka Patil in Sangli During Public Event (Watch Video)

At an event in Tasgaon, tensions flared between former and current MPs during the inauguration of the Tasgaon Municipal Building. Former MP Sanjaykaka Patil and sitting MP Vishal Patil confronted each other, resulting in a heated exchange. The event, attended by Labour Minister Suresh Khade, quickly escalated when Vishal Patil interrupted Sanjaykaka Patil’s speech with aggressive objections, prompting supporters from both sides to engage.

As the situation intensified, some party workers attempted to climb onto the stage, requiring police intervention to restore order. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.This clash follows Vishal Patil's recent endorsement of Rohit Patil in the Tasgaon constituency, which has led to a series of accusations between him and Sanjaykaka Patil. During the event, Vishal raised issues regarding the approval of the Tasgaon ring road, to which Sanjaykaka responded with objections. This confrontation brought both leaders face-to-face, with supporters becoming increasingly agitated.

The growing animosity between the former and current MPs suggests a brewing political rivalry in the Sangli district ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Vishal Patil had also shown support for Ajitrao Ghorpade in the Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal area and later endorsed Rohit Patil, while engaging with Suhas Babar and Vaibhav Patil in Khanapur to discuss various strategies. Additionally, he collaborated with Vilasrao Jagtap in Jat to oppose Vikram Sawant, creating tensions between Prithviraj Patil and Jayshree Patil in Sangli. Sanjaykaka Patil accused Vishal Patil of adopting contradictory stances, suggesting he pretended to support Vishwajit Kadam while simultaneously undermining him.