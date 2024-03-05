'Fight Not Against PM Modi, But Dictatorship Versus Democracy..' Says Uddhav Thackeray

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Since then, political parties have started holding rallies. Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, Prakash Ambedkar, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held public meetings on the same day in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray attacked the Shinde faction, including the BJP, from a rally in Panvel in Navi Mumbai. "When we criticize Chief Minister Shinde, we scratch our heads, he scratches his beard," Thackeray said.

Addressing a rally in Panvel, Uddhav Thackeray said, "The current fight is not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is a fight against dictatorship versus democracy." He was addressing a meeting held at the inauguration of the party's Panvel city central office. Thackeray also took a dig at the BJP. "This election will be the last election if the BJP comes back to power in the country. If the BJP is confident that it will come to power, then why are you indulging in sabotage?" Uddhav Thackeray raised many questions, including that the Ayodhya airport has been renamed and the Navi Mumbai airport is yet to be named after Diba. He also targeted Eknath Shinde.

"Ask the hero of those traitors, we scratch our heads, he scratches his beard." Uddhav Thackeray attacked Eknath Shinde, saying "What did I not give you? Balasaheb and Balasaheb's Shiv Sena gave you everything that could be given. Now, they think that sitting on a horse means that the horse is theirs."

Sanjog Waghere for Maval from Shiv Sena?

Uddhav Thackeray also indirectly said that Sanjog Waghere Patil is the candidate for the Maval Lok Sabha seat. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray party leader Sanjay Raut also criticized the BJP. "The BJP is a party of corrupt, bigots and crooks.", Raut said. Jayant Patil, former MLA Balaram Patil, district chief Shirish Gharat, Baban Patil, Sanjog Waghere, and others were present in large numbers. Shiv Sena's Uddhav Bal Thackeray party's new office has been opened next to the office of Shiv Sena's Maval Lok Sabha constituency MP Shrirang Barne in Panvel city.