FIR Against Sanjay Kumar Over Misleading Data on Maharashtra Elections

Mumbai, Maharashtra (August 20, 2025): An FIR has been registered against Sanjay Kumar, a psephologist and Lokniti-CSDS co-director, for spreading false information and election-related violations in Nagpur, Maharashtra. According to ANI, the complaint cites multiple sections of the BNS, including Sections 175, 353(1)(b), 212, and 340(1)(2). The FIR relates to Kumar’s social media posts on the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Kumar had claimed a sharp drop in voter numbers in two assembly constituencies compared to the recent Lok Sabha election. In Ramtek, he said voters fell from 4,66,203 to 2,86,931, a 38.45 per cent decrease. In Devlali, he claimed a decline from 4,56,072 to 2,88,141, a 36.82 per cent decrease.

The psephologist later apologised and deleted his posts. He said errors occurred while comparing 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly data. He added the mistake was unintentional and he did not mean to spread misinformation.

