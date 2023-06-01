FIR filed against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad for his remarks on Sindhi community

Jitendra Awhad, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is facing an escalation of his troubles. He has been charged for his controversial comments regarding the Sindhi community. A complaint was filed against Awhad at the Ulhasnagar Hill Line police station by Jamnu Purswani, the BJP district president, alleging that Awhad made objectionable statements targeting the Sindhi community.

In Thane, the Sindhi community has united to stage a protest against Jitendra Awhad. The Kopri area of Thane is home to a significant number of Sindhi residents. Allegations have been made by the Sindhi community, stating that NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad made offensive remarks about their community while addressing party workers in Ulhasnagar. In response, Sindhi residents in Thane gathered at the Shankar Temple in Kopri to voice their protest against Jitendra Awhad.

Thane Police said Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) 153B, 295A(deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens) and 298(deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC invoked in the FIR.

Sindhi community plans to organize a march towards Jitendra Awhad's residence in Kopri, demanding a public apology from him. As a part of their protest, they intend to shut down activities in the Kopri area and present a memorandum to the district collector and police commissioner. Gopal Landge, the Shiv Sena district chief, joined the gathering along with a significant number of Sindhi community members in Kopri.