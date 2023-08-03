FIR filed against Sambhaji Bhide for abusive language against Saibaba, Jyotiba Phule

An FIR has been registered against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks against Saibaba of Shirdi and social reformer Jyotiba Phule in Nashik city of Maharashtra. The case was registered on August 1 on the complaint lodged by the president of a Nashik-based social organisation. Later, police transferred the FIR to their counterparts in Amravati where Bhide had allegedly made these remarks.

“On July 30, in an area under the jurisdiction of Rajapeth police station in Amravati city, Sambhaji Bhide made controversial statements with the motive to insult Mahatma Phule, Raja Rammohan Roy and Shri Saibaba. Bhide used abusive and bad language about Phule and Saibaba," the FIR stated. Bhide said that Hindus revere Sai Baba but they should check whether he really deserves it. “Hindus, first of all, should remove Sai Baba’s photos and idols from their homes and throw them away. I am not a mental person. I am saying this with responsibility. Sai Baba should not be treated as God at all,” Bhide claimed. Earlier, Bhide passed remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, claiming his father was Muslim and that he has historical evidence for it too. Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis said they will not tolerate any derogatory comments against national icons.