FIR registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mumbai over his Sanatan Dharma remark



An FIR has been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin, a leader of the DMK party and a Tamil Nadu Minister, in connection with his statement regarding 'Sanatan Dharma.' The Mumbai Mira Road police have initiated legal proceedings under sections 153 A and 295 A of the Indian Penal Code.

A BJP delegation in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday handed over a memorandum to the state police demanding registration of an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against 'Sanatana Dharma'. Speaking at a conference earlier in Chennai, Udhayanidhi, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Tamil Nadu government, railed against Sanatan Dharma, equating it with dengue, malaria, fever, and corona. He added that Sanatan Dharma shouldn't be merely opposed but eradicated.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a Council of Ministers meeting during which he addressed the controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi's comments. According to sources, he urged his ministers to proactively respond to the criticism directed at Sanatan Dharma. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that it was unfair for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “make comments without knowing what Udhayanidhi spoke” on the Sanatana Dharma.