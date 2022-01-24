Fire at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, no casualty reported
By ANI | Published: January 24, 2022 02:01 PM2022-01-24T14:01:40+5:302022-01-24T14:10:13+5:30
A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Monday.
Four fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames. However, as per fire officials, there was no casualty in the incident.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor