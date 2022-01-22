Fire breaks out at 20-storeyed building in Mumbai

Published: January 22, 2022

A level three fire broke out at a 20-storeyed Kamala building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital in Tardeo on Saturday morning.

A total of 13 fire engines are present at the spot to douse out the fire.

Further details are awaited.

