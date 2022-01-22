Fire breaks out at 20-storeyed building in Mumbai
By ANI | Published: January 22, 2022 08:53 AM2022-01-22T08:53:20+5:302022-01-22T09:00:03+5:30
A level three fire broke out at a 20-storeyed Kamala building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital in Tardeo on Saturday morning.
A level three fire broke out at a 20-storeyed Kamala building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital in Tardeo on Saturday morning.
A total of 13 fire engines are present at the spot to douse out the fire.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app