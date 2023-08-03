Fire breaks out at Amravati Post Office, causes significant damage

In the early hours of today, a massive fire erupted at the post office located in front of the Amravati District Collector's office. The blaze consumed all materials, including crucial documents of the post office, Saam reported.

According to the reports, the incident occurred at around 6 am and is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit. Due to the hazardous nature of the fire, it proved challenging to extinguish. The fire department was alerted, and with the assistance of the fire brigade, they managed to bring the flames under control. Unfortunately, all materials within the post office were completely destroyed, resulting in significant financial losses amounting to lakhs of rupees.