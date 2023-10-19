Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Malabar hill building, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in south Mumbai on Thursday morning, an official said. No one was injured in the fire. The fire ignited at approximately 11:15 am in Soham Apartment, located in the Walkeshwar area of Malabar Hill.

Citing preliminary information, the official said that the fire was reported from a sample flat at the high-rise. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in less than 30 minutes, the civic official said.

No one was injured in the fire, the official said, adding that the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, and a split AC unit inside the sample flat. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited, the official said.