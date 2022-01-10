Fire in Mumbai godown, no casualty reported
A fire broke out in a wood godown situated in the Byculla area of Mumbai on Monday, informed Fire Brigade officials.
No casualties have been reported so far.
"A level-2 fire broke out in a wood godown near Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigades reached on the spot to control the fire, no casualties reported so far," said an official.
Rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited.
