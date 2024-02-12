Five Missing Girls From Taloja Traced in Gurgaon, Left Homes Due to Unfavorable Family Environments



Five minor girls from Taloja, who had gone missing from their homes, were traced to Gurgaon, and safely returned by Navi Mumbai police. Initial investigations revealed they left home voluntarily due to unfavorable family environments.

The LokmatTimes.Com had reported about the missing of five minor girls from Taloja.

According to the police, three siblings—14, 7, and 5 years old, all girls—left home because their parents were unwilling to send them to school and were forcing them to help in the vegetable selling business. "They saved money for around one month to leave home. When they were leaving home on February 2 morning, they met two sisters from a neighboring family. They discussed their ordeal and informed them about their decision to leave home," said an official from the Crime Branch. He added that the three minor sisters had planned to leave home a month ago. There were a total of seven sisters in the family.

When they discussed their family issues, the two sisters, both minors, who were on their way to school around 10 am, decided to join them. Interestingly, the two sisters aged 16 and 14, who left for school but later decided to join them, were also not interested in education due to the unfavorable environment in their family. Taloja police registered a case under section 363 of the IPC for kidnapping as the victims were minor after the mother of two sisters lodged a complaint.

"They all reached Kharghar station in an auto-rickshaw and went to Bandra Terminus. And from there, they took a train for Delhi," said the official. He added that through technical investigation, they were traced in Gurgaon near Delhi. "The three sisters have a supposed brother (muh bola bhai) Arif in Gurgaon, and they went there," said the police, adding that Arif had no role in the departure of all five girls from home.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that no one kidnapped them. All five missing girls were taken into custody by Taloja Police Station for further appropriate investigation," said the official.