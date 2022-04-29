Former HM Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody extended by 14 days

A special PMLA court has extended the judicial custody of former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh for 14 days in a money laundering case. As his remand has been extended till May 13, he will stay in judicial custody. Anil Deshmukh has been remanded in judicial custody for another 14 days by a special court in Mumbai.

He and three other accused were remanded in judicial custody till April 29. Subsequently, the CBI's special PMLA court has now extended Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody. Deshmukh is currently under CBI probe on corruption charges.

Notably, the Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. ED registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.