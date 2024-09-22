Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik Meets Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray In Bid To Dethrone BJP From Maharashtra

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik met with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, announcing his intention to campaign for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Malik, known for his critical stance against the current government, expressed strong confidence in the MVA’s success, predicting that the ruling BJP would face a significant defeat in the polls, which are anticipated in November.

He encouraged the MVA coalition—comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP—to cooperate and maintain unity for the assembly elections.

During his visit to Thackeray’s Mumbai residence, Malik, who played a key role in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, discussed state issues and the political situation in Maharashtra.

When asked about his perspective on the upcoming elections for the 288-member assembly, Malik stated, “The BJP will not only suffer a major setback, but it will be completely eliminated in the elections. Uddhav Thackeray will be pivotal in this election. There’s no need for concern.” He reiterated his full support for the MVA and confirmed his plans to actively campaign for them.

Malik indicated that his insights suggest the BJP is losing ground, assuring Thackeray and his allies that they are on track for victory. He also advised them to collaborate closely while remaining unified in their efforts. While discussing the broader opposition INDIA bloc, Malik confidently claimed that the MVA would succeed in forming the government in Maharashtra.

He further remarked that the forthcoming assembly elections will have a significant impact on the national political landscape, suggesting that the results could be a decisive blow to the BJP’s influence.