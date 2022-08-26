Former Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in jail, rushed to hospital

Mumbai, Aug 26 Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh suddenly collapsed in jail owing to high blood pressure here on Friday, official sources said.

The 71-year-old Deshmukh was rushed to the government-run Sir J. J. Hospital for treatment around noon.

Following high BP and chest pains, the hospital authorities conducted ECG and other tests at the hospital even as his condition stabilised.

After multiple raids on his homes and offices in Mumbai and Nagpur, he was nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate on November 2 last year in alleged corruption and money-laundering cases.

In custody since then, he had been admitted to hospital on a couple of occasions previously for various ailments.

