Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh likely to get bail today

Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh will be released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after the Bombay High Court rejected the CBI's plea to extend the stay on his bail.

Bombay High Court refused to give another stay on Deshmukh's bail plea order. CBI, in its bid to approach Supreme Court, had appealed to the High Court to stay on the NCP leader's bail plea order.

Earlier CBI already had sought two stay orders. As the Bombay High Court rejected further stay, Deshmukh is all set to walk out on bail on Wednesday.

Earlier, the CBI had opposed Deshmukh's bail plea after he moved the Bombay High Court on October 26 for bail in connection with the case after a special CBI court rejected Deshmukh's bail plea on October 21.