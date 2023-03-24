Former Maha minister Yashomati Thakur says power of Adani's friends cannot stop Rahul Gandhi

Former Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur said the power of Adani's friends cannot stop Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

She was reacting to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

The Narendra Modi government got Gandhi's parliamentary term cancelled using the force of dictatorship, Thakur, a Congress leader, said in a release here.

According to a report of PTI, Rahul Gandhi was the voice of the people and asking questions to the Modi government, she said. Even the power of Adani's friends will not be able to stop Rahul Gandhi now, Rahul is the voice of the people.

Friends of Adani have been in a panic ever since Hindenburg Research its report, she further said.