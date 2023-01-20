Former Maharashtra Health Minister Dr Deepak Sawant met with an accident on the highway in Kashimira

Dr Deepak Sawant, a former Maharashtra Health Minister, was injured in a car accident on the highway in Kashimira on Friday morning.

According to the police, the accident occurred at Sagnai Naka in Kashimira around 11:30 a.m. when a rashly driven dumper rammed into Sawant's car from behind. Sawant was on his way to Sawarde village, in Palghar district's Mokhada tehsil, where two infants had died of malnutrition with a gap of two weeks.

On-duty traffic police arrived on the scene and immediately dispatched an ambulance to take him to a nearby hospital. According to a senior officer attached to the Kashimira police station, the former minister preferred admitting himself to Criti-Care Hospital in Andheri.

The crash severely destroyed Sawant's car's back end. Meanwhile, the dumper's driver, Irshad Khan, has been taken into custody. Further investigations are underway.