Former MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure rejoins Shiv Sena (UBT)

A year ago, a significant division occurred within the Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde, along with party MLAs and MPs, formed a separate faction. This faction has gained recognition from the Election Commission as the official Shiv Sena. Simultaneously, the Shinde group has acquired the party's iconic bow and arrow symbol. In the wake of the party's split, the Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction has experienced a steady departure of leaders over the past year. Numerous leaders from the Thackeray faction have aligned themselves with the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

In this situation, there is positive news for the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena. Former Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure has aligned with the Thackeray group on August 23. Alongside Wakchaure, many of his supporters have also joined the Thackeray faction.

Bhausaheb Wakchaure joined the Thackeray faction, namely Shiv Sena Uddhav Bal Thackeray, in the presence of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. MP Vinayak Raut and Thackeray faction leader Milind Narvekar were also present during the event.

At Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree', Wakchaure performed a Shiv Bandhan ceremony, symbolizing his association with the party. Joining alongside him were hundreds of workers and party members who aligned with the Thackeray group. His journey saw shifts from Shiv Sena to Congress, and later, the BJP. While Wakchaure experienced setbacks in subsequent elections has now returned to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.