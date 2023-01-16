Former NCP leader Anil Deshmukh arrives at ED office in Mumbai

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai. After being released on bail in a money laundering case, he has to appear before ED every Monday.

Anil Deshmukh reelased from Arthur road jail. Anil Deshmukh who has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a corruption case. Earlier Bombay High Court refused to give another stay on Deshmukh's bail plea order. CBI, in its bid to approach Supreme Court, had appealed to the High Court to stay on the NCP leader's bail plea order.



Justice M S Karnik had granted bail to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on December 12, but stayed the order for ten days as the CBI sought time to challenge it in the Supreme Court.