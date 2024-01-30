Former State Minister's Controversial Statement: Why Do People Not Vote Even After Taking Money?

Tasgaon: The politics of mistrust has started in Tasgaon and Kavthemahankal constituencies. The money-to-vote funding has spread widely. Former minister of state Ajitrao Ghorpade said that the condition of the party workers has become like coolies at the station.

He was speaking at a Pani Pujan programme at Savarde (Tasgaon). The development society has provided water to the farmers by paying water tariffs. It was inaugurated by Ghorpade and former MLA Prithviraj Deshmukh. NCP's Sahebrao Patil, Shiv Sena's Pradeep Mane, Congress' Mahadev Patil, Dilip Patil, Pandurang Patil, and R.K. Patil were present on the occasion. D. Patil, Swapnil Patil, and others were present.

Ghorpade said "if people are not voting even after paying money, then they will have to think about what they want. People who do politics of development have been destroyed. The public should see the way leaders behave. I become an MLA by sitting at home. We implemented many schemes, politicized development; But now with the changed politics, I don't want to get back into politics."

Prithviraj Deshmukh said "The Krishna Valley Corporation was formed through the efforts of Sampatrao Deshmukh and Ghorpade. The district turned green, But the new generation is not aware of it. Water came because of the sacrifices of the people. We don't pay attention to who says what in the district. I never went after power. The village will become water-rich as Swapnil Patil has given Rs 13 lakh through the society."