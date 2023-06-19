Four killed, several injured in head-on collision on Bhokar-Nanded road

A tragic accident has occurred in Nanded, where a Tata Magic and a truck carrying bricks collided head-on on the Bhokar-Nanded road resulting in the loss of four lives with four others sustaining serious injuries. This devastating incident has caused significant upheaval and sadness in the area.

The accident was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was completely smashed. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police immediately rushed to the scene and began the process of identifying the deceased. Efforts are also underway to admit the injured to the hospital for treatment. The accident has caused significant disruption to traffic, and efforts are being made to restore smooth flow. Meanwhile, the community is in a state of shock and grief due to the loss of lives in this horrific accident.