Four persons of investment company booked for allegedly cheating people of over Rs 68 lakh in Thane

An offence has been registered against four persons of an investment company for allegedly cheating people of more than Rs 68 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act has been registered against four persons connected to Kalkaam Real Infra (India) Limited, an official from Thane police said.

At least 17 people had invested with the company and were promised 16 to 20 per cent returns in RDs and double the amount invested in 60 months, he said.

The victims had invested in the company since 2013, but had received no returns. The accused closed their offices and fled, according to the official, who added that no arrests had been made in the case.