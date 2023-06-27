Four students injured as school van collides with pickup in Nashik

Four students were injured when a school van, transporting school students, collided with a pickup on Digambar Akhada road in Tapovan on Monday morning. However, according to the Adgaon police, no case has been registered at the Adgaon police station in connection with the accident as of noon.

According to the information provided by the police, a school van carrying students was travelling on Digambar Akhada road in Tapovan on Monday morning when it collided with a speeding pickup coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision caused the pickup to veer off the road. At the time of the accident, there were approximately ten to twelve students inside the school van. Unfortunately, as a result of the mishap, four students sustained injuries to their hands and feet.

After the incident, the parents of the students rushed to the accident site along with the police. The school van has suffered damages in this accident, but no official report regarding the accident has been filed at the Adgaon police station until evening. Meanwhile, it is known that all the students inside the school van are residents of the Bidi Kamgar Nagar area, whereas the pickup is believed to be from the Jail Road area.