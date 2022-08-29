Fresh milk rates to rise by Rs 7/litre in Mumbai

The Bombay Milk Producers Association has raised the wholesale price of fresh milk from Rs 73 per litre to Rs 78. An additional transportation charge of Rs 2 per litre brings the rate to Rs 80, said association chairman C K Singh. Retail rates are expected to rise from Rs 82-84 to Rs 87-89 per litre.

“Milk procurement prices have shot up 8-10 per cent in the past six months because of lower-than-expected milk collection — on account of cattle diseases in some of the major milk-producing states — and high prices of cattle feed,” said Anand Kulkarni, Director, CRISIL Ratings.