Fresh milk rates to rise by Rs 7/litre in Mumbai
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 29, 2022 11:04 AM 2022-08-29T11:04:28+5:30 2022-08-29T11:04:57+5:30
The Bombay Milk Producers Association has raised the wholesale price of fresh milk from Rs 73 per litre to Rs 78. An additional transportation charge of Rs 2 per litre brings the rate to Rs 80, said association chairman C K Singh. Retail rates are expected to rise from Rs 82-84 to Rs 87-89 per litre.
“Milk procurement prices have shot up 8-10 per cent in the past six months because of lower-than-expected milk collection — on account of cattle diseases in some of the major milk-producing states — and high prices of cattle feed,” said Anand Kulkarni, Director, CRISIL Ratings.
