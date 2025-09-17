Gadchiroli Encounter: Police Kill Two Female Naxals, Seize Weapons and Ammunition

In Gadchiroli district, police operations against Naxalism have intensified. In a clash that took place in the Modaske forest area of Etapalli taluka, police killed two female Naxal insurgents on September 17. This operation was conducted by a joint team of Gatta Police Station and the CRPF 191 Battalion. During the operation, an automatic AK-47 rifle, a modern pistol, live ammunition, and a large quantity of Maoist materials were seized.

Clash in Modaske Forest

The Gadchiroli police received information that some Maoists from the Gatta squad were hiding in the Modaske forest area under Gatta Jambiya police station in Etapalli taluka. Following this, five C-60 teams were dispatched from Aheri. The operation was carried out under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Aheri, Saty Sai Kartik. The Gatta Jambiya police team and CRPF 191 Battalion personnel cordoned off the entire area. During the search operation, the Naxals suddenly opened indiscriminate fire on the police team. The police responded effectively to neutralize the threat.

Weapons recovered from Naxals

After the encounter, the area was searched thoroughly. Police recovered the bodies of two female Naxals. From them, an automatic AK-47 rifle, a modern pistol, live ammunition, and a significant quantity of Maoist materials were seized. Currently, the anti-Naxal operation continues in this forest area, with police conducting further searches. This operation is considered a major setback to Naxal activities in the region.