Gadchiroli: Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram receives death threats from Naxalites

The state government's newly appointed minister, Dharmarao Baba Atram, has received death threats from Naxalites. The threat comes as a response to Atram's support for the establishment of six new mines in Gadchiroli district, including Surjagarh.

Following direct threats from Naxals, the police department has been placed on high alert. Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram, who supports the establishment of six new mines in the district, is now under the protection of the state government's Z security apparatus. Addressing the situation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gadchiroli range) Sandeep Patil reassured that Minister Atram's safety is a top priority, and there is no reason to be swayed by the Naxals' threats.