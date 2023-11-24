Gadchiroli: Naxalites gunned down villager over support for mining project

In a troubling incident, Naxalites are accused of fatally shooting a village patil and assaulting several villagers who purportedly supported a mining project in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, as reported by the police on Friday. The disturbing event unfolded in Titola village, located in the Etapalli tehsil of the district, during the night of Thursday.

Armed Naxalites barged into the house of Lalsu Velda (63), a village patil, and shot him dead. They also beat up a few villagers, he said, adding that the victim’s son is a policeman. Naxalites accused the villagers of supporting the Surjagarh iron ore mines project in Hedari, around 200 km from here, the official said.

A disturbing leaflet discovered at the crime scene claims responsibility for the murder, attributing blame to the deputy superintendent of Hedari and local leaders for their alleged support of the mining project, according to the official.

They also warned that tribals were engaged in a fierce battle to protect their resources, and people working against their interests would face consequences, the official said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gadchiroli Neelotpal said the police have intensified security measures in the district and a thorough probe will be conducted into the incident.