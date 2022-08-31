Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lalbaugcha Raja's Prasad available online

The much awaited Ganesh Chaturthi festival has commenced in Mumbai beginning from today. When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, Lalbaugcha Raja garners special attention. This year, on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, they will try to deliver the prasad to the doorsteps of the devotees online should you wish for it, according to news agency ANI.

On JioMart, prasad is available in the form of two laddus and it will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane region. Prasad can also be ordered through Paytm, in the form of 250 gms of dry fruits. It will be available to devotees all over India and outside India too.For ordering the prasad in Mumbai, devotees need to visit the official website of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug, Mumbai--- lalbaugcharaja.com. For online darshan, devotees can visit Lalbaugcha Raja's official Youtube channel.