Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Navi Mumbai witness drop in Ganpati mandals

After a gap of two years, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are returning to the state. However, there is a sharp rise in the number of Ganesh mandals seeking permission to set up pandals from the previous year. However, when compared to 2019, before the Covid outbreak, there is a drop in Ganesh mandals approaching the civic body for permission.As per the number provided by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), it has, so far, granted permission to 164 mandals, which is higher than 2021. Back then, only 112 mandals were given permission considering Covid constraints. However, in 2019, when there were no such restrictions, the civic body granted permissions to 192 mandals. It means there was around a 14.5 percent drop in 2022 from 2019. The rising cost and multi-layered permission process are said to be the main reasons for a lesser number of mandals approaching the civic body.

The maximum number of applications, 30, were received from Koparkhairane ward followed by 24 from Belapur ward. For an eco-friendly Ganpati immersion, the NMMC will create 134 artificial ponds for immersion of idols made of plaster of paris and households Ganpatis. The maximum number of artificial ponds, 25, will be created in the Belapur ward followed by 20 in Turbhe and 18 in Airoli. In addition, there are 22 natural ponds where immersion will be allowed. In 2021, 14,090 out of a total of 27,808 idols were immersed in the artificial ponds.