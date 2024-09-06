Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Dadar Flower Market Set for ₹200 Crore Turnover as Ganpati Festivities Drive Huge Crowds

Mumbai's Dadar Flower Market is abuzz with activity as devotees flock to purchase vibrant flowers and decorations for Ganpati celebrations. Since Wednesday, the market has been increasingly crowded, with Thursday witnessing significant hustle. Traders anticipate that by Friday, the market will be so packed that there will be no space left to stand. Over the next ten days, buying and selling are expected to surge, with an estimated turnover of ₹200 crore.

Every day, around 100 to 150 trucks and 150 to 200 pickup vans deliver flowers to the market, totaling over 300 vehicles daily. Over the course of ten days, this will amount to around 3,000 or more vehicles delivering flowers, according to trader Sadanand Mandlik. Flowers are sourced from various regions, including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Tasgaon (for roses), Maval (for cut flowers), and Nashik, notes trader Ganesh Mokal. Numerous women from Thane district come to the market to sell mango branches, bel leaves, and durva grass. Approximately a thousand women also sell flowers and fruits needed for Ganpati puja. Dadar boasts over 600 shops, each generating about ₹10 lakh in business over the ten days. Traders predict a daily turnover exceeding ₹20 crore.

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated annually with pomp across the country. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Also known as Ganeshotsav, Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayagar Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last for 10 days. Though the festival is marked throughout the country, large-scale celebrations occur in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka, especially in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. During the festival, devotees bring home Ganpati Bappa and perform sthapana of the idol, pray to the lord, perform rituals, offer bhog, and observe a fast. According to rituals, people keep Ganpati Bappa inside their homes for one-and-a-half days, three days, seven days, or ten days. The festival ends with Ganesh Visarjan. On this day, devotees immerse Lord Ganesha's idols in water with heavy hearts.