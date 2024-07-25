Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Konkan Railway to Run 6 Special Trains to Ease Passenger Rush During Ganpati Festival

To clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) will run six special trains in September this year on the occasion of the Ganpati Festival.

1) Train no. 09001 / 09002 Mumbai Central - Thokur - Mumbai Central (Weekly) Special Train on Special Fare:

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central - Thokur (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Mumbai Central at 12:00 hrs on Tuesdays i.e. 03/09/2024, 10/09/2024 & 17/09/2024. Train will reach Thokur at 08:50 hrs on the next day.

Train No. 09002 Thokur - Mumbai Central (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Thokur at 11.00 hrs on Wednesdays i.e. 04/09/2024, 11/09/2024 & 18/09/2024. Train will reach Mumbai Central at 07:05 hrs on the next day.

Train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road Byndoor (H), Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki & Surathkal station.

Also Read | Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Know the Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Fast Breaking Rituals, and Significance.

Composition : Total 20 Coaches = 3 Tier AC - 02 Coaches, Sleeper – 12 Coaches, General - 04 Coaches, SLR – 02.

2) Train no. 09009 / 09010 Mumbai Central - Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai Central (6 days a week) Special on Special Fare:

Train No. 09009 Mumbai Central - Sawantwadi Road (6 days a week) Special on Special Fare will leave from Mumbai Central at 12:00 hrs on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 02/09/2024 to 16/09/2024. Train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 02:30 hrs on the next day.

Train No. 09010 Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai Central (6 days a week) Special on Special Fare will leave from Sawantwadi Road at 04.50 hrs on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday from 03/09/2024 to 17/09/2024. Train will reach Mumbai Central at 20:10 hrs on the same day.

Train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal station.

Composition : Total 20 Coaches = 3 Tier AC - 02 Coaches, Sleeper – 12 Coaches, General - 04 Coaches, SLR – 02.

3) Train no. 09015 / 09016 Bandra (T) - Kudal - Bandra (T) (Weekly) Special on Special Fare:

Train No. 09015 Bandra (T) - Kudal (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Bandra (T) at 14:40 hrs on Thursdays i.e. 05/09/2024, 12/09/2024 & 19/09/2024. Train will reach Kudal at 03:30 hrs on the next day.

Train No. 09016 Kudal - Bandra (T) (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Kudal at 04.30 hrs on Fridays i.e. 06/09/2024, 13/09/2024 & 20/09/2024. Train will reach Bandra (T) at 18:15 hrs on the same day.

Train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali & Sindhudurg station.

Composition : Total 22 LHB Coaches = Second Seating - 16 Coaches, General - 04 Coaches, Generator Car – 02.

4) Train no. 09412 / 09411 Ahmedabad Jn. - Kudal - Ahmedabad Jn. (Weekly) Special on Special Fare:

Train no. 09412 Ahmedabad Jn. - Kudal (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Ahmedabad Jn. at 09:30 hrs on Tuesdays i.e. 03/09/2024, 10/09/2024 & 17/09/2024. Train will reach Kudal at 03:30 hrs on the next day.

Train no. 09411 Kudal - Ahmedabad Jn. (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Kudal at 04:30 hrs on Wednesdays i.e. 04/09/2024, 11/09/2024 & 18/09/2024. Train will reach Ahmedabad Jn. at 23:45 hrs on the same day.

Train will halt at Vadodara Jn., Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli & Sindhudurg station.

Composition : Total 20 Coaches = 3 Tier AC - 02 Coaches, Sleeper – 12 Coaches, General - 04 Coaches, SLR – 02.

5) Train no. 09150 / 09149 Vishwamitri - Kudal - Vishwamitri (Weekly) Special on Special Fare:

Train no. 09150 Vishwamitri - Kudal (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Vishwamitri at 10:00 hrs on Mondays i.e. 02/09/2024, 09/09/2024 & 16/09/2024. Train will reach Kudal at 03:30 hrs on the next day.

Train no. 09149 Kudal - Vishwamitri (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Kudal at 04:30 hrs on Tuesdays, i.e. 03/09/2024, 10/09/2024 & 17/09/2024. Train will reach Vishwamitri at 22:00 hrs on the same day.

Train will halt at Bharuch Jn., Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli and Sindhudurg station.

Composition : Total 20 Coaches = 3 Tier AC - 02 Coaches, Sleeper – 12 Coaches, General - 04 Coaches, SLR – 02.

6) Train No. 09424 / 09423 Ahmedabad - Mangaluru Jn - Ahmedabad (Weekly) Special on Special Fare :

Train No. 09424 Ahmedabad - Mangaluru Jn. (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Ahmedabad at 16:00 hrs on Fridays i.e. 06/09/2024, 13/09/2024 & 20/09/2024. Train will reach Mangaluru Jn. at 19:45 hrs on the next day.

Train No. 09423 Mangaluru Jn - Ahmedabad (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Mangaluru Jn. at 22:10 hrs on Saturdays i.e. 07/09/2024, 14/09/2024 & 21/09/2024. Train will reach Ahmedabad at 02:15 hrs on the third day.

Train will halt at Nadiad, Anand Jn., Vadodara Jn., Bharuch Jn., Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor (H), Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki & Surathkal stations.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Maharashtra Govt to Distribute Rs 100 Anandacha Shidha Food Kits to Saffron Ration Card Holders During Festival.

Composition : Total 20 Coaches = 3 Tier AC - 02 Coaches, Sleeper – 12 Coaches, General - 04 Coaches, SLR – 02.

For detailed halts & timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

The bookings for trains nos. 09002, 09010, 09016, 09411 & 09149 will open on 28/07/2024 at all Passenger Reservation Systems (PRS), internet and IRCTC website.