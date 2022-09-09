Ganesh Chaturthi: Adequate police deployment made for idol immersion in Mumbai today

Mumbai Police have deployed adequate personnel for the idol immersion on the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday. According to Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint CP (L&O), Mumbai Police, the traffic will be monitored and there has been a preparation to maintain the law and order.

“Adequate force deployed in view of Ganesh idol immersion tomorrow. We’re prepared and have the necessary gear required for law and order. Traffic to be monitored. The crowd will be huge, we’ll ensure the safety of children, women and elderly,” the police official said. Meanwhile, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar said, “162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are there. Lifeguards deployed. All necessary arrangements have been made.”Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day long festival which began on August 31 and will end on September 9 with Visarjan. This festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha.