Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Stones Pelted at Ganpati Immersion Procession in Jalgaon Jamod, Several Injured

A stone-pelting incident occurred during a Ganpati immersion procession in Jalgaon Jamod town on Tuesday. The incident took place between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the Chaubhara area. Preliminary reports indicate that some youths sustained injuries during the chaos.

The unrest began when the Ganpati mandals joined the immersion procession, which was moving forward. The stone pelting lasted for around 30 minutes.

The station house officer and local police quickly intervened, bringing the situation under control. Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Thorat has arrived from Khamgaon with an SRP team to assess the situation.