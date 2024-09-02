Ganeshotsav 2024 Toll-Free Passes: Maharashtra RTO and Toll Managers Await Guidelines on Toll Waiver, Expected in 2-3 Days

Ahead of Ganeshotsav 2024 in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a toll waiver for vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai and Konkan for the Ganpati festival this year. However, toll booth officials have not yet received any formal notification regarding this waiver.

To address the difficulties faced by Ganesh devotees traveling to Konkan for the festival, CM Shinde has declared a toll waiver for Maharashtra citizens traveling from Mumbai to Konkan during the 11-day festival period.

An RTO officer stated that they have not yet received the Maharashtra government's guidelines regarding the free toll passes. The guidelines are expected to be received within 2 to 3 days, after which the police and the RTO will issue the passes.

A toll booth manager mentioned, "We need to receive instructions from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding this. As soon as we receive such instructions, the process of providing toll concessions will be initiated."

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Toll Waiver for Devotees Traveling to Konkan

In the Konkan region, the toll waiver will apply to Ganesha devotees traveling through Pune and Kolhapur. This discount is likely to be applicable to ST buses as well. Instructions have been given to ensure that systems on the highway are prepared to prevent traffic jams for vehicles traveling to Konkan via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Kolhapur.

The police and the Regional Transport Department will provide stickers labeled 'Ganeshotsav-Kokan Darshan' to vehicles traveling to Konkan. The toll concession period is expected to last about fifteen days: three days before Ganeshotsav and three days after. Vehicles must be registered with the local police station and Regional Transport Department to receive a sticker.

The toll waiver will apply to vehicles traveling from Pune to Chiplun via Patan, Ratnagiri, and Rajapur or from Kini-Vathar Warnanagar-Kodoli via Mango Ghat. Similarly, vehicles traveling to Devgad and Kankavali via Karul Ghat from Kolhapur and those traveling to Kudal, Malvan, Sawantwadi, Goyas, and Karnataka via Azra Amboli will benefit from the toll waiver.

This year, during the toll-free concession period, more than ten thousand pass-holder vehicles are expected to pass through highway toll booths, including those in Kini (Kolhapur district) and Taswade (Satara district) of Maharashtra.