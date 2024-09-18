Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Portion of Building Collapses During Immersion Procession in Bhandara, Nine Women Injured (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 18, 2024 11:27 PM2024-09-18T23:27:33+5:302024-09-19T00:13:04+5:30
Ganpati Visarjan 2024 in Bhandara: Nine women were injured after a portion of a building collapsed during a Ganesh festival immersion procession in the village of Barwa, Lakhandur taluka, on Wednesday evening at around 6 p.m.
The incident occurred when a large crowd gathered on the roof of a building along the main market road to watch the procession. The old structure, unable to bear the weight, collapsed. A tin shed below helped prevent a much larger tragedy.
गणेश विसर्जना दरम्यान इमारतीचा सज्जा खचला, अनेक महिला जखमी— Lokmat (@lokmat) September 18, 2024
(व्हिडीओ- रवींद्र चन्नेकर) pic.twitter.com/UXyDhJFyjB
“If the tin shed had not been there, 35 to 40 people could have been in danger,” said a local resident.
Among the injured, six women — Anita Rajendra Sonwane (45), Mina Tilak Singh Bais (40), Pramila Shekhar Jambhulkar (40), Chandrakala Mohan Sonwane (42), Nutan Narendra Nakade (36), and Dipali Dilip Gharde (35) — sustained minor injuries. Nandini Suresh Shendre (30), Archana Vijay Devhare (40), and a 15-year-old girl, Riya Revachand Shendre, were seriously injured.
The mildly injured women were immediately admitted to a primary health center, while those seriously injured were taken to a hospital in Lakhandur.
"The condition of the mildly injured is out of danger," said medical officer Chandrasuresh Dongarwar.