Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Portion of Building Collapses During Immersion Procession in Bhandara, Nine Women Injured (Watch Video)

Ganpati Visarjan 2024 in Bhandara: Nine women were injured after a portion of a building collapsed during a Ganesh festival immersion procession in the village of Barwa, Lakhandur taluka, on Wednesday evening at around 6 p.m.

The incident occurred when a large crowd gathered on the roof of a building along the main market road to watch the procession. The old structure, unable to bear the weight, collapsed. A tin shed below helped prevent a much larger tragedy.

“If the tin shed had not been there, 35 to 40 people could have been in danger,” said a local resident.

Read Also | Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Woman Argues with Police After Being Stopped from Reaching Main Stage at Lalbaugcha Raja (Watch Video)

Among the injured, six women — Anita Rajendra Sonwane (45), Mina Tilak Singh Bais (40), Pramila Shekhar Jambhulkar (40), Chandrakala Mohan Sonwane (42), Nutan Narendra Nakade (36), and Dipali Dilip Gharde (35) — sustained minor injuries. Nandini Suresh Shendre (30), Archana Vijay Devhare (40), and a 15-year-old girl, Riya Revachand Shendre, were seriously injured.

The mildly injured women were immediately admitted to a primary health center, while those seriously injured were taken to a hospital in Lakhandur.

"The condition of the mildly injured is out of danger," said medical officer Chandrasuresh Dongarwar.