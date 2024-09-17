Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Woman Argues with Police After Being Stopped from Reaching Main Stage at Lalbaugcha Raja (Watch Video)

During the Ganesh immersion procession in Mumbai, a large police presence was established to manage the extensive crowds, particularly for the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most beloved Ganesh idols. As the procession moved forward, the atmosphere at the Lalbaug Ganesh Mandal intensified due to the influx of devotees and activists trying to access the main stage.

The morning aarti for Lalbaugcha Raja started around 9:30 AM, and many people had already gathered at the main gate well in advance. Due to the overwhelming crowd, police officers needed to step in to maintain order. During this time, a group of women activists tried to reach the stage where Lalbaugcha Raja was being prepared for immersion. However, policewomen guarding the stage intervened to prevent overcrowding and maintain security.

The situation escalated when one of the women activists began arguing with a police officer, resulting in a heated exchange. A video shared on social media, reported by *Sam TV News*, shows the activist allegedly arguing with and physically confronting the police officer. This incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in managing large crowds during major religious events. Despite these interruptions, the immersion procession for Lalbaugcha Raja proceeded as scheduled, with many Ganesha devotees following the idol on its journey.