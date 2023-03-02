Get a glimpse of ongoing Pune by-election

The counting of votes for Kasba and Chinchwad by-elections has begun. A clash of thorns is being seen in the town. Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar is leading from the first round. This has increased fear in the BJP. The battle of attrition is going on between the BJP and Mavia. The rounds held so far have seen a high-pitched fight.

Voting in the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad by-elections began at 8 a.m.At the end of the first round, Dhangekar was leading by 3000 votes. However, in the second round, he fell behind by 1,500 votes. In the second round, Ashwini Jagtap was seen leading by 1,000 votes.

At the end of the 12th round, Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar is leading by 4,612 votes. At the end of the 14th round, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar is leading by 4850 votes with only seven rounds of counting left. Dhangekar is taking a big lead in every round. So BJP's Hemant Rasne is consistently lagging. It is being said that the BJP's fear has increased.

Ashwini Jagtap is leading by 35,935 votes at the end of the Pimpri Chinchwad 10th round. While Nana Kate was 28,431 and Rahul Kalate 11,426.