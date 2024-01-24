Girgaon Chowpatty Wait For Bridge, Yet No Sign Of Progress

A long-delayed project to build a pedestrian bridge near Girgaon Chowpatty is putting thousands of lives at risk, according to a watchdog foundation. While the traffic has made it difficult for pedestrians to cross the roads, it appears that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is not getting enough time to construct footbridges at the required places.

The bridge is needed to help pedestrians cross the busy intersection of Marine Drive and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road. The area is a popular tourist destination, and crowds can swell to hundreds of thousands during major festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Ramlila. Therefore, a pedestrian bridge near Sukhsagar Hotel was recommended in the plan earlier. However, no decision has been taken on its implementation.

Earlier, the bridge near the old studio on Chowpatty was demolished in 2013. After that the pedestrians passing by have to cross this traffic road. There is one pedestrian bridge between Marine Lines and Charni Road stations. However, there is no bridge for pedestrians coming from Marine Drive.

Social activist Godfrey Pimenta has questioned the city's priorities. "The municipality is spending thousands of crores on the Coastal Road project to ease traffic congestion," he said. "But why is the safety of pedestrians being ignored?" Pimenta has urged the state government to direct the municipality to build at least three pedestrian bridges near Girgaon Chowpatty.