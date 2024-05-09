'Going For A Europe Trip, Thanks For The Leave': Maharashtra Minister's Notice Board For People Outside His Residence Goes Viral

Hasan Mushrif, Minister of Medical Education and Guardian Minister of Kolhapur, who has been actively campaigning for Kolhapur Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Mandalik for the past month and has been leading the Mahayuti campaign, has taken a 14-day leave from public engagements to travel to Italy and Spain. He had requested a 14-day leave from the public for this purpose. A notice board has been placed outside his residence in Kagal, sparking significant discussion.

Mushrif and Kagal have had a unique relationship until now. Mushrif has consistently been at the forefront of providing medical services to the people of Kagal and the constituency. As a result, people often line up at his residence for medical assistance early in the morning. To ensure no inconvenience to the people, he has posted a notice board outside his door and expressed gratitude to people for the granting him 14-day leave.

"Best wishes to all the Grand Alliance candidates for the vote counting on June 4th... We all are confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the PM for the third time. Meanwhile, as the code of conduct is enforced nationwide for the next month, personal and developmental work in the constituency, district, state, and ministry is suspended during this period. Therefore, all directors of KDCC Bank have arranged a trip to Italy and Spain at their own expense. Medical services will continue," Mushrif said.

"My mobile will be operational from May 10th to May 24th. The time there is three and a half hours ahead of Indian time. If there is any urgent work, just call, and medical services will continue uninterrupted during this period. For this purpose, arrangements have been made for patient care in the morning at the residence in Kagal and at the residence in Mumbai. Thank you very much for granting me 14 days of leave. In this scorching summer, everyone should take care of themselves," Mushrif added, signing off the notice as 'yours faithfully'.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kolhapur Lok Sabha saw the highest voter turnout in the state. 71 percent of voting has been recorded for Kolhapur Lok Sabha. Karveer taluka recorded the highest voter turnout with 80 percent of households voting. There is a tight competition between Shahu Maharaj and Sanjay Mandalik in Kolhapur. The results will be announced on June 4th.