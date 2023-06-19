"Government must answer on unemployment, inflation, and farmers' issues," says Ajit Pawar

June 20 marks one year since Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion within the Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde departed for Surat with 25 MLAs a day after the Shiv Sena celebrated its anniversary on June 19, 2022. Since then, significant and dramatic developments have unfolded in the state's politics. Consequently, the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had to resign from his position. Following this, Eknath Shinde took the oath as chief minister, and Devendra Fadnavis became the deputy chief minister. Ajit Pawar has raised some questions regarding these events in the government.

"When the government came into power, they had announced that they would recruit 75,000 boys and girls. Today marks one year since that promise. How many people have they actually employed? How much inflation has reduced? How many farmers have received fair prices? How many farmers' issues have been resolved? Let them first answer these questions," said Ajit Pawar. "None of these are satisfied with the current government's work," Ajit Pawar added.

"Talk about the huge unemployment, inflation, and farmers' problems going on in the state. There is no rain in Amravati and Konkan. The reservoirs are depleting, raising concerns about the lack of drinking water. There is a crisis of double sowing, and fertilizer prices are on the rise. Onion farmers are facing hardships, and cotton farmers storing their produce in their homes, struggling to get fair prices. In Jalgaon, some farmers have resorted to a hunger strike. These problems need attention and discussion. You are in power in the state and at the centre. If you provide answers to these questions, society will find reassurance," he emphasized.