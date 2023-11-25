"Government with 200 MLAs is unstable?": Ajit Pawar responds to Supriya Sule's criticism

Amidst internal discord within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has responded to concerns raised by Baramati MP Supriya Sule about the stability of the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Sule, a leader of the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, had questioned the government's ability to provide stability despite having the support of 200 MLAs in Maharashtra.

Addressing reporters in Karad, Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP’s breakaway faction, indirectly addressed Sule's remarks, stating, "How can anyone say that a government which has the support of 200 MLAs is unstable?" This exchange follows Sule's comments on Friday, where she expressed that Maharashtra's development had stagnated over the last one and a half years despite the government's significant majority.

In defence of the government, Ajit Pawar highlighted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's focus on development works. "The Mahayuti government is doing good work under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. We will soon hold a meeting of district collectors, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and me, presided over by the Chief Minister," he added.

Ajit Pawar, arriving in Karad from Pune on Saturday morning, paid respects at the samadhi of former chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan.

Regarding Sule's call to halt construction works in Pune due to rising pollution and water shortages, Ajit Pawar mentioned that the Chief Minister would discuss the drought-like situation in various parts of the state.