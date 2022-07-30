Governor is a constitutional post, he should take care that no one is insulted: CM Eknath Shinde

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has made a controversial statement about Maharashtra and Mumbai. All parties have criticized the Governor saying that he has insulted Maharashtra. BJP has also said that it does not support his statement. Speaking on this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also given his reaction. Governor's statement is his personal. We do not agree with his statement. Mumbai, Maharashtra has gained glory because of Marathi people. Governor is a big post. It is a constitutional position, he must take care that no one is insulted. No one can deny the contribution of Marathi people. He also said that Mumbai has become the financial capital of the country due to the hard work of Marathi people.

Chief Minister Shinde said that no one can deny the contribution of Marathi people. 106 martyrs have sacrificed lives for this Mumbai. Mumbai got glory because of Marathi people. The Governor has made some clarifications about this. But he must take care that he should not insult anyone, he said. People from other states also get employment in Mumbai, but it is because of the importance of Mumbai. No one can disrespect Mumbai. Many incidents happened in Mumbai, many crises were seen. But even during the crisis, Mumbai did not stop. He said that Mumbai provides employment to crores of people, so no one has the right to insult the city like this.