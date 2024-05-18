GST Commissioner From Gujarat Grabs 620 Acres Near Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar

GST commissioner Chandrakant Valvi, a resident of Nandurbar and currently the Chief Commissioner of GST in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, owned Jhadani village near Mahabaleshwar with his family and relatives.

Valvi grabbed 620 acres of land there. Local social activist Sushant More has said that this alleged GST official told everyone in the village that the government would acquire their land.

Many important laws, like the Environment Protection Act of 1986, the Forest Conservation Act of 1976, and the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, are regularly violated. Violations seriously threaten natural resources and the environment and have serious consequences, including the loss of biodiversity, air and water pollution, and climate change.