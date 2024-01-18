Gujarat Man Arrested for Spreading Misleading Video Claiming Truck Drivers Being Killed at Nhava Sheva Port

Nhava Sheva police have detained a 32-year-old man from Gujarat for allegedly circulating a misleading video claiming that truck drivers were being killed and warned to avoid Nhava Sheva Port. The video, widely circulated on social media from January 10 to 13, 2024, prompted the police to take action. Upon noticing the false video, Nhava Sheva police registered a case against an unidentified person on January 13, 2024, under section 505 of IPC and the relevant sections of the IT Act.

In the alleged video, the accused, identified as Pankaj Ramji Giri, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat, falsely asserted that a sarpanch's son had vowed to kill 111 drivers due to an accident at Nhava Sheva Port, Raigad. Giri claimed that drivers were being attacked, with 15 to 20 already killed, and alleged that even the police were not providing assistance.

The video's viral spread on social media induced fear among trailer drivers and transporters. "As the matter is entirely false and maliciously spread through social media, a case has been registered against the unknown person at Nhava Sheva Police Station," stated Pankaj Dahane, DCP Zone 2.

Given the significant commercial traffic at Nhava Shewa Port involving thousands of trailers and trucks daily, DCP Dahane took immediate action. A team was formed, leading to the arrest of Pankaj Ramji Giri at his office in Vadodara, Gujarat, and legal proceedings are underway against him. Investigations revealed that the accused spread the viral video based on hearsay information lacking any factual basis. The Nhava Sheva Police Station urges all trailer drivers to contact 112 for emergency assistance and not to believe any rumors circulating.