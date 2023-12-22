Hadapsar police parade criminals: citizens applaud

Four men and five juveniles accused of assault, vandalism, and threatening residents in Hadapsar were arrested and publicly paraded by police in an effort to reassure the community and deter future crime.

Police say Aniket Patole, Aditya Patole, Lakhan Mohite, and Tushar Mohite, along with the juveniles, allegedly entered Tanaji Khilare's house in Hadapsar on Dec. 18 and attacked him with iron rods and sharp weapons. They also damaged Khilare's two-wheeler, car, and several other vehicles parked nearby.

Police say the attack stemmed from a Dec. 16 complaint filed by Khilare's nephew against the defendants at Khadak police station. "The action taken by the police is welcoming and will surely incite a sense of confidence in the local public," said Farhan Khan, a Vaiduwadi resident.

Another resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the atmosphere of fear created by the defendants' rampage. "The criminals were on the loose vandalizing anything that came their way," they said. "They had iron rods and sharp weapons in their hands. There was a sense of terror in the neighborhood."

The defendants face charges including attempted murder, assault, vandalism, rioting, and threatening violence, according to police. "Such acts of terrorizing and vandalism will not be tolerated in our police station limits," said Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shewale of Hadapsar police station. "The accused were paraded in the presence of the general public to gain confidence and pass a message that the police are there for their security and the rule of law prevails."

Shewale also said police will increase patrols in the area to deter future crime.