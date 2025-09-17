Hajj 2022 Refund Process Begins, Amount to Be Credited Into Accounts

The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) is refunding a significant amount to pilgrims who undertook the spiritual journey of Haj in 2022. According to a circular digitally signed by Chief Executive Officer Shanavas C, the refund amount is being credited directly into the bank accounts of the Hajis after obtaining expenditure details from the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, and reconciling the Hajj 2022 accounts.

The refund is being provided to those pilgrims who had been to Hajj from 10 embarkation points, including Mumbai and Hyderabad. Hajis who had travelled from the Mumbai embarkation point for Haj 2022 will receive Rs 9,212 each, while those from Hyderabad will be refunded Rs 9,017, the circular states.

Also Read | Hajj 2026 Draw Result Out: How to Check Qurrah and Waiting Lists Online on Haj Committee Website.

Meanwhile, Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca undertaken by Muslims across the globe, is expected to take place between May 24 and 29, 2026.